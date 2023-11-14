BRS leader Pochampally Srinivas Reddy asks ECI to book Seetakka for false allegations

MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy demanded the ECI to conduct a detailed probe suo motu into allegations of distribution of fake currency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:28 AM, Tue - 14 November 23

File Photo

Hanamkonda: Rebutting the allegations levelled against him and the BRS by Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya (Seetakka), BRS leader and MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct a detailed probe suo motu into her allegations of distribution of fake currency, and register a case against her, if the allegations were unfounded.

He also asked the Excise Department officials to inquire about the allegations of spurious liquor and book her if those allegations were false.

Addressing a press meet along with BRS party Mulugu district leaders here on Tuesday, MLC Srinivas Reddy, who is the party incharge for the Mulugu Assembly constituency polls, rubbished the allegations that BRS had been distributing fake currency notes and also supplying spurious liquor aimed at luring the voters. “Seetakka, who is sensing her defeat in the election, is resorting to mudslinging against the BRS party and me. I am like other incharges appointed by the party to ensure the victory of the BRS candidate. She is trying to malign BRS MLA candidate Bade Nagajyothi by making these false allegations,” he said and asked her not to resort to character assassination of the BRS leaders.

He also said Seetakka had already received Rs 80 crore from different sources including the Congress party leaders. On the pretext that the BRS was spending hundreds of crores of rupees, she had got money from Revanth Reddy, Rahul Gandhi, DK Shiva Kumar and others, he said.

“In a ploy to avoid the allegations, she is making the allegations against the BRS leaders. This is not right on her part. She should not degrade herself to this low,” she said and rejected the allegations that he was the benami of any BRS leader. “I am ready for a narco test to prove my innocence. Is she ready for the same test on the money distribution,” he asked.