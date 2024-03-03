BRS MLA Tellam Venkat Rao meets CM Revanth

During the meeting, the BRS MLA urged the Chief Minister to release funds for executing different development works in the constituency. To this effect, he also submitted a representation to the Chief Minister.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 March 2024, 01:59 PM

Hyderabad: BRS MLA from Bhadrachalam Tellam Venkat Rao met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence here on Sunday. He was accompanied by his family and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

During the meeting, the BRS MLA urged the Chief Minister to release funds for executing different development works in the constituency. To this effect, he also submitted a representation to the Chief Minister.

After the Assembly elections, the BRS MLA is meeting the Chief Minister for the second time. In the earlier meeting too, the Revenue Minister had accompanied him.