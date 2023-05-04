BRS to contest in 25 LS, 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

Only the BRS and party president K Chandrashekhar Rao had the courage and capacity to fight against the BJP, said Thota Chandrashekhar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: Asserting that the BJP, which was triggering communal differences, would be chased out of Andhra Pradesh, BRS AP Chief Thota Chandrashekhar said the party would contest in 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats in AP.

Speaking after participating in the BRS New Delhi office inauguration programme and felicitating Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the occasion, he said people across the country were discussing the Telangana model of governance, while on the other hand, the BJP was creating communal hatred among people.

The BRS office in New Delhi was constructed in record time and it should become a venue for several occasions that rewrite history, Chandrashekhar said.

Congress, which claims to be a national party, had lost steam and had failed miserably in fighting the BJP. Only the BRS and party president Chandrashekhar Rao had the courage and capacity to fight against the BJP and ensure all the assurances made under AP Reorganisation Act were fulfilled, he said.

There was overwhelming response from people for BRS in Andhra Pradesh and cutting across parties and regions, leaders were joining the BRS in large numbers, the BRS chief said in a statement.

“The BRS will be contesting in 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh” Chandrashekhar said.