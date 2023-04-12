| Top 20 Locations In Telangana With Maximum Temperatures

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:24 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: Several districts in Telangana are witnessing an increase in temperatures day by day. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, four villages in Telangana, namely Lakmapoor, Dasturabad, Palda, and Eesala Thakkallapalli, have registered temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

Check out the temperatures of other locations in Telangana

Today, Lakmapoor village in Makloor Mandal of Nizamabad district recorded a maximum temperature of 44.3 °C

Dasturabad Mandal in Nirmal district recorded a temperature of 44.3 °C

Palda village in Nizamabad Rural recorded a temperature of 44.1 °C

Eesala Thakkallapalli village in Palakurthy Mandal of Peddapalli district recorded a temperature of 44.1 °C

Nizambad Mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district recorded a temperature of 43.9 °C

Julurpad in Bhadradri Kothagudem district recorded a temperature of 43.8 °C

Waddeman in China Chinata Kunta Mandal of Mahabubnagar district recorded a temperature of 43.6 °C

Narsapur (G) Mandal in Nirmal district recorded a temperature of 43.3 °C

Jainad Mandal in Adilabad district recorded a temperature of 43.3 °C

Kollapur Mandal in Nagarkurnool district recorded a temperature of 43.2 °C

Manuguru Mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district recorded a temperature of 43.1 °C

Kerameri Mandal in Kumuram Bheem district recorded a temperature of 43 °C

Palthem village in the Peddapalli district recorded a temperature of 43 °C

Garimellapadu village in Chunchunpally Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district recorded a temperature of 42.8 °C

Kattangoor Mandal in Nalgonda district recorded a temperature of 42.8 °C

Kethepally village in Pangal Mandal of Wanparthy district recorded a temperature of 42.8 °C

Pajjur village in Thipparthi Mandal of Nalgonda district recorded a temperature of 42.7 °C

Kusumanchi Mandal of Khammam district recorded a temperature of 42.7 °C

Mahadevpur Mandal of Jayashankar district recorded a temperature of 42.7 °C

Bijinapalle Mandal of Nagarkurnool district recorded a temperature of 42.7 °C