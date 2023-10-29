BRS will win Bhupalpally MLA seat for sure: MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy

Local MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy accused PCC chief A Revanth Reddy of selling MLA tickets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:20 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy at Bhupalpally on Sunday.

Bhupalpally: Local MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy accused PCC chief A Revanth Reddy of selling MLA tickets and said that the state would suffer if the Congress is voted to power.

Speaking to the media men here on Sunday, he also said that the Congress leaders were not in favour of the welfare of the farmers and that the development of the state would stop if the Congress comes to power.

He said that if the Congress party comes to power, there will be no existing welfare schemes.

He added that former Speaker and BRS leader S Madhusudanachari will soon also be campaigning for the party in Bhupalpally and that the victory of the BRS is certain.