Hyderabad: Office space provider iSprout inaugurates premium centre at Auro Orbit

Hyderabad: iSprout, the managed office space provider, inaugurated its premium centre at Auro Orbit in Hi-tech city on Saturday. This centre spans over 2.50 lakh sft., offering around 4,000 seats across five floors.
Founders Sundari Patibandla and Sreeni Tirdhala emphasized the importance of a friendly and hygienic office environment, aligning with the resurgence of office culture among multinational companies. Currently operating in cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, and Vijayawada, iSprout plans to expand to Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, reaching a total of 50 centres and 2 million sft. of office space by the end of 2024.
“iSprout’s standout features, include detailed customer service, competitive pricing, and easy documentation” said Sreeni Tirdhala. Each iSprout centre is designed with a unique theme, and the company’s goal is not just to offer working space but to redefine the workspace experience, a press release said.