Komatireddy acting like street rowdy: BRS MP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 05:06 PM

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav was speaking at a media conference at Suryapet on Tuesday.

Suryapet: BRS Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav on Tuesday said Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was behaving like a street rowdy at official programmes, which was objectionable.

Speaking to the media here, Lingaiah Yadav said the comments and behavior of the Minister against Zilla Parishad chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy at an official programme in Yadadri-Bhongir district was indicating his substandard politics.

Congress workers tried to attack Sandeep Reddy for questioning the Minister about the implementation of six guarantees, he added.

Pointing out that the police forcibly took Sandeep Reddy off the stage of the programme, he said the Zilla Parishad chairman, who had protocol, was insulted by ruling party leaders and the police. Reminding that Alimineti Madhava Reddy and Uma Madhava Reddy were leaders with a clean image, he said it was unfortunate that Congress leaders were misbehaved with Sandeep Reddy.