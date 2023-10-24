BSF flag march held in Sircilla

BSf forces participating in flag march held in Sircilla town on Tuesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Ahead of the assembly elections, a flag march along with BSF forces was held in the district headquarters on Tuesday.

Besides 100 police personnel, two companies of BSF forces (200 personnel) participated in flag march, which started at town police station, concluded at new bus stand by passing through Gandhi chowk, Ambedkar chowk, Gopalnagar chowk, BYnagar, Snjivaiahnagar and Venkampet.

Flagging off the flag march, the Superintendent of Police, Akhil Mahajan informed that elaborate arrangements have been made to conduct elections in a peaceful manner. All measures have been taken to check law and order problems.

Informing that 200 security personnel of BSF force have reached the district, he said that more central forces would come to the district. Special focus has been laid on sensitive polling stations. Out of 560 polling stations, 118 were identified as critical stations, he informed and warned to take serious actions against the people who act against the law.

As a precautionary measure, old criminals have been bind-over, he said and informed that dynamic check-posts were set up at five places in the district and checks were being carried out to check illegal transportation of money. Unaccounted money has been seized.

BSF Commandant, Additional Commandant, Sircilla DSP Uday Reddy, CI Upender, RI Yadagiri and others participated in the flag march.

