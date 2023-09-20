BSNL to set up 4G towers in 32 remote villages in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Kothagudem: District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala said that BSNL would erect 4G cell towers in 32 villages where there was no cell signal coverage in the district.

She held a meeting with BSNL officials on the construction of cell towers in villages without a mobile network. The BSNL officials have requested the Collector to allocate two guntas of land for the construction of cell towers in the villages identified for the construction of cell towers.

The Collector said the land would be allocated for the construction of towers depending on the priority to make the government services accessible to the villagers. In 26 villages the land would be allotted by the revenue department.

In six villages the required land was under the agriculture department and steps to allot the land would be taken by consulting agriculture officials, Dr. Ala said.

The Collector further directed the health officials to prepare a schedule to organise multispecialty health camps in remote tribal villages in the district. She also wanted the list of villages that lacked roads for the ambulances to reach them.

Non-availability of land was delaying construction of gram panchayat buildings in 15 villages. Steps have to be taken to acquire the required land through the forest department, the Collector suggested.

