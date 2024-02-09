BRS welcomes Bharat Ratna to PV, advises Congress govt to pass unanimous resolution thanking Centre

We have been demanding the Union Government for this honour since the centenary celebrations of Sri PVNR held by Telangana Government under the leadership of Sri KCR Garu, KTR posted on X

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 07:20 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao welcomed the union government’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

“We have been demanding the union Government for this honour since the centenary celebrations of Sri PVNR held by Telangana Government under the leadership of Sri KCR Garu, (sic),” he posted on X.

Former Minister T Harish Rao stated that Narasimha Rao is the pride of Telangana as well as the entire nation. He said the Centre conferring Bharat Ratna on him is a moment of pride for people of Telangana. He demanded that the Congress government take initiative and pass an unanimous resolution in the State Assembly, thanking the Centre for the gesture.

Ministers S Niranjan Reddy and Vemula Prashanth Reddy along with BRS MLC K Kavitha and others also welcomed the Centre’s decision to confer the highest civilian award on the former Prime Minister.