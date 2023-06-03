Bullock cart rallies mark Formation Day celebrations in Adilabad

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy took part in the rally taken out in Nirmal district centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy takes part in a bullock cart rally taken out in Nirmal on Saturday

Adilabad: Bullock cart rallies were organized to mark the second day of the ongoing Telangana Formation Day celebrations across erstwhile Adilabad district on Saturday.

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy took part in the rally taken out in Nirmal district centre. After riding a cart for a while, the Minister said the State government was implementing a slew of schemes for the welfare of farmers. He cited Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, provision of quality power to the agriculture sector and fertilizers and seeds.

He was accompanied by MLC Dande Vittal. Meanwhile, MLAs Jogu Ramanna, Rathod Bapu Rao, Rekha Naik, Athram Sakku, Koneru Konappa, Diwakar Rao participated in similar events in their Assembly constituencies.

