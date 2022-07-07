Burglars strike at houses in Hyderabad outskirts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Burglars on a looting spree targeted five houses and decamped with valuables worth several lakhs at Kuntloor in Hayathnagar on the city outskirts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Police suspect it to be the work of interstate gangs.

In a video clip retrieved from a nearby surveillance camera, a group of unidentified persons armed with hand tools, broke into four locked houses at Prajay Gulmohar gated community, in the absence of residents, and took away cash and gold jewellery.

According to the police, the gang had struck these houses in the span of two days, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The burglaries came to light only when the residents returned on Thursday.

On receiving information, the Hayathnagar police visited the spot and examined it. The CLUES team collected samples.

Last year too, the infamous ‘Chaddi Gang’ had made a futile attempt to break into the houses in the same community and attacked the local residents.