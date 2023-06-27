Burglary attempt in cooperative bank in Asifabad

Tiryani police said the miscreants gained entry into the bank and then tried to steal the cash stored in lockers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:32 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Unidentified persons made an attempt to steal cash from the lockers of a cooperative bank in Tiryani mandal centre on Monday night.

Tiryani police said the miscreants gained entry into the bank and then tried to steal the cash stored in lockers. But, they could not succeed in their bid. They had also cut the wires of the CCTV surveillance system to prevent recording of their movements.

A CLUES team has gathered evidence and efforts are on to identify the offenders.

Bank officials said no cash was missing from the lockers.