Café Niloufer opens its doors at Hyderabad airport

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:07 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: Café Niloufer, the well-known bakery and cafe chain, has officially opened its newest branch at the bustling Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. The inauguration ceremony took place on Monday, marking a significant addition to the airport’s list of amenities and dining options.

Strategically located between the international arrivals and departures sections of the airport, Café Niloufer aims to cater to the culinary cravings of both local and international travellers. With its reputation for delectable pastries, scrumptious snacks, and aromatic beverages, the café is expected to become a go-to spot for those seeking a quick bite or a relaxing coffee break.

Café Niloufer has been serving customers since 1978. It has gained a loyal following for its commitment to quality and consistency. The café’s menu boasts an assortment of cakes, cookies, puffs, and sandwiches. Moreover, it offers a variety of hot and cold beverages, including coffees, teas, and juices.