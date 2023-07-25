Care Hospitals hosts workshop on Current Techniques of Fracture Fixation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: Care Hospitals, Hitec City organised a workshop on Current Techniques of Fracture Fixation on Monday with the support of the Twin Cities Orthopaedic Association (TCOA) and Telangana Orthopaedic Association (TOSA).

The workshop, which was attended by around 250 orthopaedic surgeons, was inaugurated by Dr. Vijay Bhaskar, president and Dr. Kasha, Secretary for TOSA in the presence of Dr Thimma Reddy, president-elect and senior orthopedic doctors from across Telangana.

The objective of the workshop was to upgrade the knowledge of doctors in the field of orthopaedics especially in Fracture Fixation Techniques.

The workshop was addressed by faculty members of different medical institutions with their presentations on the goal of any fracture treatment is the rapid and complete restoration of limb function. Stable realignment of bones and restoration of a full range of motion in the joint is necessary for complete limb function, noted a press release.