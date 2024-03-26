Carry out crop damage enumeration effectively: Zaheerabad MLA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 08:19 PM

Sangareddy: Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders have inspected the crops that were damaged due to untimely rains in the Zaheerabad assembly constituency area on Tuesday.

The leaders led by MLA K Manik Rao, District Cooperative and Marketing Society (DCMS) Malkapuram Shiva Kumar have visited the Jowar crop of farmer Nagisetti at Kuppa Nagar village in Jharasangam mandal. Manik Rao has called the Joint Director of Agriculture B Narasimha Rao to take the struggles of farmers to his notice.

Nagisetty told the Narasimha Rao that no officer had visited his field so far to collect the details of the crop loss. Manik Rao has asked the Joint Director to carry out an efficient enumeration of crop loss to do justice to the farmers.