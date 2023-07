Case booked against Pawan Kalyan

The Krishna Lanka police here have registered a case against film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:43 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Vijayawada: The Krishna Lanka police here have registered a case against film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.

The case registered on Thursday on a complaint from a volunteer Suresh who said that the film actor had made baseless charges against the volunteers system to humiliate them in the society.