Case booked against unknown persons for threatening Kollapur MLA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:13 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Hyderabad: A case was booked against unknown persons for allegedly threatening Kollapur MLA, B Harshavardhan Reddy.

The legislator approached the Banjara Hills police stating that some persons were making phone calls and threatening him. Based on the complaint, the police booked a case under Section 506, 386 and 195A of IPC and took up investigation.

The police found tht the calls were made through VoIP number.