CASEST from UoH awarded Rs.85.66 lakh for a project

In a tough competition, the proposal from CASEST was one of only 60 proposals selected from all over India, according to a press release.

Hyderabad: The Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology (CASEST), University of Hyderabad, has been awarded Rs.85.66 lakh for the project titled ‘Development of Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) targeting Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare applications’.

The Centre has been selected under the Chip-to-start-up programme of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY).

The objective of this project is to develop an ASIC for reconstructing the compressed samples by the healthcare IoT nodes. In a tough competition, the proposal from CASEST was one of only 60 proposals selected from all over India, according to a press release.

The project aims to train 400 graduates/post graduates and PhDs in the area of VLSI design, IC technologies and Microelectronics over a period of five years apart from the ASIC development.

Prof Samrat L Sabat, Prof. SVS Nageswara Rao, Dr Bhawna Gomber and Dr Anjali Priya are the investigators from the CASEST.