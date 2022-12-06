CBI to question MLC Kavitha at her Hyderabad residence on Dec 11

The CBI ACB Delhi branch head Raghavendra Vatsa responded positively to Kavitha's request to postpone her questioning to any date between December 11 and 15 except for December 13.

Hyderabad: The CBI has agreed to examine TRS (now BRS) MLC K Kavitha and record her statement in connection with the Delhi excise Policy scam, at her residence in Hyderabad on December 11. The CBI ACB Delhi branch head Raghavendra Vatsa responded positively to Kavitha’s request to postpone her questioning to any date between December 11 and 15 except for December 13.

The Central agency has proposed to question Kavitha in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case on Tuesday, but the latter expressed her inability in the wake of preoccupied schedule and sought to postpone the same.

In an email communication, the CBI communicated to the legislator that a team of officials will examine her and record her statement at her residence on December 11. Accordingly, fresh notice has been issued.

In her response to the first notice issued on December 2, Kavitha had said she had gone through the contents of the FIR copy, list of the accused as well as the complaint available on the website in connection with the case and her name did not figure anywhere in any manner whatsoever.