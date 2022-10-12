Celebrate queer culture at ‘Hyderabad Satrangi Mela’ on October 15

The event takes place at WeWork office space, Kondapur, and is open to everyone, irrespective of whether you’re from the community or an ally.

Hyderabad: To celebrate the artistry and entrepreneurship of the LGBTQ+ community, Hyderabad’s non-profit, Queer Nilayam, is all set to host a Queer Festival ‘Satrangi Mela’ for the first time in the city, on October 15.

The day-long festival will feature art, live music, stalls, food, and performances from artists of the community. Open from 12-8 pm, the event will feature local queer-led brands like Desi Kalakaar, A Rainbow Over Your Head, Neko Thrift, DebbieDesigned.it, How_to_Cockroach_a_Cat, Transmutation Soap Studio, and others.

A line-up of unique performances, ranging from classical dance to a live drag band, from comedy to theatre, including performers like famous drag artist Patruni Sastry, Apoorva Gupta, Smitin, Nique Singh, Khemaya, Telu Sravan Kumar, among others, will be the highlights of the event.

“This is the first Satrangi Mela in Hyderabad. The idea behind the event is to bring all the talented individuals from the community under one roof and let the synergy do its magic. The event empowers queer artists, entrepreneurs, entertainers, and the community at large, by not only providing a safe platform but also financial support,” said Jayant, one of the co-founders of Queer Nilayam.

Queer Nilayam is established in March 2021. The organisation regularly hosts events and panels empowering womxn, trans and non-binary individuals.

For ticket registration and other details, visit or Queer Nilayam Instagram page, or https://linktr.ee/queernilayam