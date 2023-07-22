Central Sangeeta Academy awardee Dr M Chittaranjan no more

During his remarkable six-decade career, Dr. Chittaranjan showcased his talents as an author, composer, teacher, and performer of Telugu light music.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:28 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: Singer, composer, light music exponent, teacher and scholar Mahabashyam Chittaranjan passed away at his residence in Nagole due to age related ailment. He was 85. Dr Chittaranjan was author, composer, teacher and player of Telugu light music and had appeared in many programs on All India Radio during his six-decade career.

Chittaranjan was initially trained in music by his mother and then by Putcha Subba Rao, father of composer PV Saibaba. Later, he learnt music from Padma Vibhushan Dr. Mangalampalli Balamurali Krishna and accompanied him in several concerts for several years. Chittaranjan started singing in Deccan Radio, under the Nizam government from the age of eight years. He could sing very complicated songs. Mandapati Venkata Raju, a music composer at the Nizam Radio encouraged the young boy and made him sing play back for female artistes also.

Chittaranjan was a regular artist of radio and sang a wide variety of songs. He worked under Master Venu in the Telugu film industry and was associate music director for Vidhi Vilasam. He composed and taught light music songs in the program ‘Ee Paata Nerchukundaama’ and to children in the program ‘Kalasi Paadudaam’ in various languages.

He prepared syllabus for Telugu University’s music department. The way he developed and set standards for light music was remarkable and he was honoured with the Kendra Sangeeta Academy Award recently. Till his death, he continued to serve light music. His wife Padmini Chittaranjan who pre-deceased him, was also an accomplished singer.

In 1971, Chittaranjan joined All India Radio service as music composer. He contributed numerous light music songs in Telugu and various other Indian languages. He appeared as a judge in one episode of Padutha Thiyyaga. He mentored many singers. Chittaranjan retired from All India Radio in 1997.

A fitting tribute the great maestro was given by his disciples before his final journey, when they sang various light music songs composed by him.