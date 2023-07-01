Telangana CS asks TSREDCO to identify villages, mandals to set up EV charging stations

File Photo: Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari.

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari has directed Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) to identify villages and mandals to set up electric vehicle charging stations.

Chairing the State level steering committee meeting on energy transition on Saturday, the Chief Secretary asked the TSREDCO managing director to identify locations to set up EV charging stations and send proposals for allocation of lands.

Commenting on renewable energy generation initiatives of the State, the Chief Secretary said the current cumulative capacity of renewable energy in the State stood at 6335 MW and that the share of renewable energy in terms of installed capacity was around 25 per cent of the total installed power capacity of the State.

Stating that Telangana was one of the leading States in the country to adopt renewables in its energy mix, she said renewable energy adoption of the State has increased from 9.8 percent in 2022-2023 fiscal to 14.1 percent ( energy terms) in 2023-2024 fiscal.

She noted that Telangana was one of the leading States in adopting Energy Conservation Measures and it aims to promote the Energy Efficiency Appliances and Conservation measures to the public usage.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Sunil Sharma stated that the Telangana State Solar Policy 2015 provides promotional benefits & incentives to encourage the generation of solar power. He urged the government to issue necessary instructions to all the government departments mandating to install solar roof top systems through TSREDCO. Instructions should be issued formandating solar roof top for residential & commercial and linking to building permission at all Municipalities and Urban Local Bodies in the State, he observed.

The meeting also discussed formation of State Level Committee on Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) for promotion & implementation of Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) projects as per the guidelines of the Centre. The committee also felt the need for issuing policy for promotion on Waste to Energy projects in the State for effective management of Municipal Solid Waste in the State.

