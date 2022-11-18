| Ceo Of We Hub Deepthi Ravula Graduates As Fellow From Oxford University

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:59 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Hyderabad: WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula graduated as a Fellow from the University of Oxford London. She was funded by Chevening, a UK government’s international scholarships programme, to pursue her Fellowship.

Deepthi took to Twitter to share the news on her official Twitter handle. She thanked IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan for their encouragement and guidance. Deepti also thanked her colleagues at the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and WE Hub for supporting her in pursuing her Fellowship.

“Graduated as a Fellow from @UniofOxford by @CheveningFCDO Thank you @KTRTRS , @jayesh_ranjan, for the encouragement, guidance, and opportunities for growth Gratitude to my colleagues in ITEC, #WEHUB for the immense support @UKinHyderabad for being a true enabler(sic),” she tweeted.

Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence offers a unique opportunity for Indian professionals to address issues faced by leaders in all fields.

Deepthi Ravula, who finished her Bachelor’s and Master’s in Electronics and Communications in the US, worked for 15 years in the US, before she decided to return to India.

In 2016, she worked as a Joint Director for Electronics, Government of Telangana, before becoming the CEO of WE Hub in 2018.