CFI win Rajiv Gandhi National Cricket Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: CFI Invitational IX defeated Hyderabad by six wickets to emerge champions at the 40th Rajiv Gandhi National Cricket Championship held at the LB Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Batting first, Hyderabad posted 120/7 in stipulated 20 overs. For CFI, Kaushal Srivastava and Salam Ahmed snared three and two wickets respectively. In reply, Harshith Choudhary hit 33 to guide his side home.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 120/7 in 20 overs (MSR Charan 40, A Vaishnav Reddy 30; Kaushal Srivastava 3/22, Salam Ahmed 2/22) lost to CFI 121/4 in 20 overs (Harshith Choudhary 33).