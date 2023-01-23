Horse Racing: Priceless Gold wins Qutab Shahi Million

Yash Narredu guided the Rajesh Narredu-trained Priceless Gold to victory in the Qutab Shahi Million 1600 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Race course, here on Monday.
Hyderabad: Yash Narredu guided the Rajesh Narredu-trained Priceless Gold to victory in the Qutab Shahi Million 1600 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Race course, here on Monday.
RESULTS:
1. Original Sin (1), Only The Brave (2), Shadow Of The Moon (3), Windsor (4).
W-Rs.- 17, SHP-Rs. 201, P-Rs. 11, 44, 18, THP-Rs. 111, SHW-Rs.15 & 123, F-Rs. 747, Q-Rs. 727, T-Rs. 3,858.
2. Bedford (1), Ayr (2), Kingston (3), Stunning Force (4).
W-Rs.- 49, SHP-Rs. 27, P-Rs. 23, 14, THP-Rs. 39, SHW –Rs. 16 & 13, F-Rs. 107, Q-Rs. 50, T-Rs. 242.
3. Ivanhoe (1), Master Touch (2), Royal Pal (3), Mireya (4).
W-Rs.- 15, SHP-Rs. 41, P-Rs. 10, 16, 19, THP-Rs. 50, SHW-Rs. 10 & 26, F-Rs. 34, Q-Rs. 24, T-Rs. 92.
4. True Icon (1), Barbet (2), Strauss (3), Thanks (4).
W-Rs.- 61, SHP-Rs. 33 , P-Rs. 18, 11, 10, THP-Rs. 39, SHW-Rs. 32 & 10, F-Rs. 194, Q-Rs. 117, T-Rs. 740.
5. Role Model (1), Superstellar (2), Resurgence (3), Special And Thong (4).
W-Rs.- 97, SHP-Rs. 33, P-Rs. 19, 13, 12, THP-Rs. 54, SHW-Rs. 39 & 17, F-Rs.502, Q-Rs. 173, T-Rs. 894.
6. Priceless Gold (1), Black Onyx (2), Bellator (3), Watch My Stride (4).
W-Rs.- 13, SHP-Rs. 26, P-Rs. 12, 13, THP-Rs. 39, SHW-Rs. 14 & 10, F-Rs. 31, Q-Rs. 26, T-Rs. 184.
7. General Atlantic (1), Painted Apache (2), Campania (3), Show Me Your Walk (4).
Withdrawn : Top In Class.
W-Rs.- 53, SHP-Rs. 55, P-Rs.12, 18, 12, THP-Rs. 67, SHW-Rs. 22 & 35, F-Rs. 303, Q-Rs. 161, T-Rs. 801.
Jackpot: 70% Rs. 16,417/-(Winning tickets 12).
Jackpot: 30% Rs. 1,206/-(Winning tickets 70).
1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 3,075/-(Winning tickets 10).
2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 16,113/-(Winning tickets 2).
First Treble: Paid Rs. 1,253/-(Winning tickets 22).
Second Treble: Paid Rs. 1,662/-(Winning tickets 23).