Chai Sutta Bar strengthens its hold on Hyderabad with another outlet in Patrika Nagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:22 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: Chai Sutta Bar, claiming to be the biggest chai chain of the planet, opened its another outlet in Patrika Nagar, near Gowra Fountain Head, Madhapur. Given the hot summer conditions, the brand also introduced some summer special beverages like a refreshing variety of lassi and mojitos to give respite from this heat.

According to a press release, the company uses over 3 lakh kulhads every day and supports more than 1,500 potter families. It also employs more than 500 people from a diverse section of the society with special emphasis on weaker sections. The brand’s tea is delivered to over 150+ cities with 300+ outlets all over India and also in other countries, including Dubai, Oman and Nepal.

Anubhav Dubey, founder of Chai Sutta Bar, said, “we are on a mission to spread the word about our Kulhad Chai and get people to try it globally and taste the aroma of India’s soil through Kulhad in their every sip.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .