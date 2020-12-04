Chain snatcher held under PD act in Rachakonda

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat invoked the preventive detention act against M Vamshi Krishna, a chain snatcher here on Thursday.

He was detained at the central prison in Cherlapally. Vamshi, a resident of Hayathnagar, is involved in about 15 cases in Rachakonda since 2019. He and his associates targeted women walking alone on secluded places and roads. He was last arrested by the Meerpet police in August and remanded in judicial custody.

