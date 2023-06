Chandrayaan 3: ISRO’s Third Moon Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation, or ISRO, is all set to embark on its upcoming lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:38 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation, or ISRO, is all set to embark on its upcoming lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3. They planned to launch this mission to moon between July 12 and 19. Here are the details.

Watch: