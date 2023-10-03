Chaos at Hyderabad’s LuLu Mall: Shoppers loot food

03 October 23

Hyderabad: The grand opening of LuLu Mall took an unexpected turn as groups of unruly shoppers’ unleashed chaos within the premises, plundering food items. With visuals of empty and half-consumed food items on the storage racks in the Mall being shared across multiple social media platforms, there was widespread disbelief among people.

LuLu Mall, located in Kukatpally, celebrated its inauguration on September 27 with great fanfare, drawing large crowds eager to explore the expansive shopping destination. However, it wasn’t long before chaos ensued.

Witnesses and security personnel reported that a portion of the crowd began engaging in destructive behavior, targeting packaged goods and drinks. Shelves containing various products were ransacked, and the contents of numerous items were opened, consumed, and then discarded within the mall.

Samosas, biscuits, soft drinks, fruits, and other consumables were among the food items as customers devoured or partially consumed these items before discarding them on the mall’s floors. The destruction extended to bottles, empty wrappers, and other food-related packaging strewn about the premises.

Security measures, including CCTV cameras, appeared to be insufficient in preventing the chaotic scene from unfolding. Authorities on-site struggled to contain the situation.

Sorry & Ashamed This is not #Hyderabad nor it represents the #Hyderabadi culture…. But only the hordes of settlers/looters that have migrated to Hyderabad! Videos Courtesy: Instagram users

Videos capturing the incident swiftly went viral on social media, where netizens expressed a wide range of reactions.

While some condemned the actions of the unruly shoppers, others expressed embarrassment and disappointment that such behavior occurred at a venue representing Hyderabad on an international level.