Kerala’s first tea café chain, now in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:36 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad: Kerala’s first Tea cafe chain Club Sulaimani launched their first outlet in Hyderabad at Lulu Mall, Kukatpally. It was inaugurated by Rejith Radhakrishnan, Chief Operating Officer of Lulu Group India, and other invitees. Inspired from rejuvenating, healthy and tasty tea, and leveraging India’s emotional attachment with black tea, Club Sulaimani was founded in 2015 in Calicut.

Mohmad Shaafi, Founder of Club Sulaimani said, “we are happy to enter in Hyderabad market, Today, Club Sulaimani serves 51 varieties of exciting teacups to its over 100,000 customers every month, through its 15 outlets.”

While reaching Hyderabad, Club Sulaimani is carrying all its legacy and expertise to serve the city with its amazing range of beverages, cuisines and experience the worm hospitality we offers, a press release said. The outlet inside Lulu mall is the 16th outlet of Club Sulaimani.