Minister Satyavati Rathod celebrates development milestone

The minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects in the Kuravi Mandal Centre of the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Mahabubabad: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod expressed her joy here on Friday calling the day a special day in her life.

The minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects in the Kuravi Mandal Centre of the district. She recalled that people during the previous governments faced numerous challenges due to the lack of opportunities to develop this region. Kuravi is her native place.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has allocated Rs. 450 crores for the development of this region,” she said confirming that Rs 150 crores have been specifically designated for this area.

Additionally, Rs 400 crores have been allocated for road development in Mahabubabad district, and all these projects are expected to be completed soon.