| Chc At Bichkunda Kamareddy To Be Upgraded To Area Hospital

CHC at Bichkunda Kamareddy to be upgraded to Area Hospital

The Telangana government on Tuesday has sanctioned the proposal to upgrade Community Health Centre (CHC), Bichkunda from 30 to 100 bedded Area Hospital in Kamareddy district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:10 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

The Telangana government on Tuesday has sanctioned the proposal to upgrade Community Health Centre (CHC), Bichkunda from 30 to 100 bedded Area Hospital in Kamareddy district.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday has sanctioned the proposal to upgrade Community Health Centre (CHC), Bichkunda from 30 to 100 bedded Area Hospital in Kamareddy district.

Accordingly, the health department has sanctioned Rs 26 crore towards non-recurring expenditure for expansion of the CHC building and procurement of medical equipment, a Government Order (GO Rt No 559) to this effect was released by Health Secretary, S A M Rizvi.