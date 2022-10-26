| Check Out These Tips By A City Dermatologist On How To Avoid Dry Skin Chapped Lips In Winter

Check out these tips by a city dermatologist on how to avoid dry skin, chapped lips in winter

By Ruchi rai Sohni Published: Published Date - 02:15 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Representational Image “It occurs when the skin doesn’t retain sufficient amount of moisture. During winter months, humidity prevails in the air and moisture content is significantly less.

Hyderabad: Have you noticed dry, flaky skin and chapped lips during cold winter months? According to city-based senior dermatologist Dr. Lakshmi Sarda, dry skin is extremely common when the weather turns cold.

“It occurs when the skin doesn’t retain sufficient amount of moisture. During winter months, humidity prevails in the air and moisture content is significantly less. This is the reason the skin gets drier,” she says, adding that chapped lips can be an issue for those who are prone to it.

Symptoms of dry skin include flaky skin, redness, and itching. Also, lips start to peel and cracks are noticeable. The dermatologist shares some tips for avoiding dry skin in winter without spending much on skincare products.

– Apply enough moisturiser twice daily, once right after taking a shower, pat skin dry, and apply moisturiser to retain the water your skin just absorbed, and once in the evening or before you go to bed. For lips, use a good lip balm with an SPF.

– Keep yourself hydrated by drinking enough amount of water. Lip scrubs are advisable for lips only if one has too much dryness or already cracked lips. They are not to be used on a daily basis, once in two or three days should be fine.

– Take a shower once daily and avoid hot, long showers. Very hot water and long showers can dry out your skin.

– Use natural soaps rather than the ones with chemicals, preferably use body showers rather than soap bars.

– Stay in an environment that is not too warm, the more heat you have in the room, the more dehydrated you get.

– Avoid using makeup during winter.

– Read the ingredients of the products you use, and try using fragrance-free skincare products.