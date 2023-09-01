Chenetha scheme: Weavers to get subsidy amount in their bank accounts

State Handlooms department under the 40 per cent input subsidy for yarn, dyes & chemicals linked wage compensation scheme extends support to weavers

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Friday launched yet another initiative of depositing the subsidy component being extended under the Chenetha scheme to weavers on raw materials directly into bank their accounts.

Accordingly, every month Rs.3,000 per loom will be deposited into the accounts of all eligible weavers in the State. While, each weaver would get Rs.2000 and ancillary worker would get Rs.1000. In case if two workers work on a loom, then each of them would get Rs.500 per month.

The State Handlooms department under the 40 per cent input subsidy for yarn, dyes & chemicals linked wage compensation scheme extends support to weavers.

However, the weavers had to purchase raw materials from National Handloom Development Corporation and there was a delay in uploading the invoice details into the system. After submitting the bills, the amount used to be reimbursed to the weavers. Now doing away with cumbersome process, the subsidy component is being deposited directly into the bank accounts.

Nearly, 35,000 weavers and ancillary workers would get benefited under the simplified Chenetha Mithra scheme. Telangana was perhaps the State in the country to deposit the subsidy component directly into the weavers account, said a senior official from the department.

Accordingly, the field staff from the department shall upload the status of working of the loom every month. The weaver will also have to upload photo using face recognizing technology to avail the wage compensation.

In order to saturate the coverage, the working loom shall be identified through linkage with existing Nethannaku Cheyutha Scheme (TSHWTFS) for effective implementation. The State government had sanctioned Rs.90 crore per year under the scheme.

Last month, Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao during the Handlooms Day celebrations at Manneguda had announced the initiative of depositing the subsidy component under the revised Chenetha Mithra scheme.

Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the Minister for the initiative, MLC L Ramana said it was a historic decision. No other State government was extending Rs.5 lakh insurance coverage and Rs.25,000 health insurance for weavers and workers.