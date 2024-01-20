Cheriyal painting artists impress KTR with unique concept

Expressing his joy and appreciation, KTR took to social media to share a picture of himself holding one of these art-inspired T-shirts alongside the talented artists.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 09:19 PM

Hyderabad: In a delightful convergence of tradition and innovation, BRS working president KT Rama Rao lauded the creative efforts of Cheriyal painting artists Rakesh, Vinay, and Subhajit for their unique concept that involves imprinting GI-tagged Cheriyal paintings onto T-shirts, giving a contemporary twist to the age-old craft.

Expressing his joy and appreciation, KTR took to social media to share a picture of himself holding one of these art-inspired T-shirts alongside the talented artists.

“I am extremely happy to see the concept of handmade, GI-tagged Cheriyal Painting on T-Shirts. Diversity in arts brings progress for the artisans. Good job Rakesh, Vinay, and Subhajit. Gift a GI, gift a tradition,” KTR wrote on X.