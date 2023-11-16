Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Bilaspur Decides The Winner | Chhattisgarh News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

As 25 constituencies in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur division head to the polls on Friday, both the Congress and BJP are intensively vying for dominance in this key region, responsible for nearly a third of the state assembly’s 90 seats. Positioned centrally among the state’s administrative divisions, Bilaspur holds the highest number of assembly constituencies, a pivotal factor in determining the overall election outcome.

