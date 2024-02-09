Chickpea experts visit ICRISAT’s work on dryland crop

The gathering, organised by ICRISAT’s Chickpea Breeding Unit, brought together 38 leading scientists and researchers to explore the latest advancements in chickpea innovation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 06:17 PM

Sanagreddy: Chickpea experts from around the globe converged at the International Crop Research Institute for Semi-arid Tropics (ICRISAT) headquarters in Patancheru for the organistion’s Chickpea Scientists’ Field Day for two days on January 30 and 31.

Set against the backdrop of vast black precision fields, participants were exposed to over 8,000 advanced breeding lines, diverse segregating populations, and valuable genetic stocks of chickpeas, including Desi, Kabuli, and mixed types.

This year’s Chickpea Scientists’ Field Day drew participants from various institutions, including ICAR-AICRP centers, private seed companies, the Center for Sustainable Agriculture, and delegates from international institutions in Bangladesh, Ethiopia, and Germany.

Director General of ICRISAT, Dr Jacqueline Hughes underscored the significance of such initiatives in nurturing sustainable collaborations. “As we navigate the complexities of dryland agriculture, collaboration emerges as our most potent tool for sustainability.

This gathering epitomises our commitment to forging partnerships, propelling us towards a future where resilience, prosperity, and nutritional well-being flourish hand in hand” said Dr Hughes.