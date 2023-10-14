Chikkadpally suicide incident: Pravallika’s body shifted to Warangal after postmortem examination

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:44 AM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: The body of Marri Pravallika, who died by suicide at a hostel in Ashoknagar in the city last night was shifted to her native place Warangal after postmortem examination.

The woman was found dead at Brindavan Hostel at Ashoknagar on Friday night. A native of Bhiktapally village in Warangal district the woman was staying in the city and had appeared for various government job exams including Group 2 conducted by TSPSC.

Soon after the news broke out thousands of students gathered at the spot and blocked the road.

The students and political party leaders said the woman committed suicide as the Group 2 exam was cancelled twice.

Around 1.30 am the police resorted to a lathicharge and dispersed the mob. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital and after postmortem examination sent to her native place.

Meanwhile the police are posted in large numbers at Ashoknagar, Osmania University, TSPSC office Nampally as a precautionary measure.