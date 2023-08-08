Child artist Dhruvan plants sapling as part of Green India Challenge

Child artist Dhruvan, best known for his role in the hit movie "Pushpa," participated in the Green India Challenge on Tuesday by planting a sapling.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:20 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Speaking about his involvement in the initiative, Dhruvan emphasised the importance of connecting with nature. He said, “I plant a sapling as part of Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar’s Green India Challenge. You will know how good it is if you make friendship with plants. If we want greenery and good air, we need plants.”

The Green India Challenge, spearheaded by Santhosh Kumar, has gained momentum across the country. It aims to create a sense of responsibility towards the environment by encouraging individuals to plant saplings and care for them.

Applauding Dhruvan, Santhosh Kumar said, “Kudos to young artist Dhruvan for embracing the Green India Challenge with such enthusiasm. Thank you for planting saplings and sharing wise words about befriending plants reflects a beautiful commitment to our environment. Let’s all take inspiration from his actions and nurture our bond with nature.”