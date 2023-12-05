Newly Elected BRS MLA Dr. Kalvakuntla Sanjay meets KCR

Hyderabad: Newly elected BRS MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay, who is a spine surgeon by profession, from Korutla Assembly constituency met BRS Chief KCR at his farmhouse in Erravelli today after winning the election.

He sought KCR’s blessings and also thanked him for giving him the opportunity to contest election from Korutla. He was accompanied by his father Vidyasagar Rao.

Kalvakuntla Sanjay won the Korutla seat by defeating his rival Dharmapuri Arvind with over 10,000 votes in Telangana’s recently concluded Assembly elections.

Met our @BRSParty President #KCR garu, along with my father Vidyasagar Rao garu, and took his blessings as the BRS emerged victorious in Korutla in the assembly elections. Also, thanked our Chief for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Korutla. pic.twitter.com/SWEbvJmSB8 — Sanjay Kalvakuntla (@drsanjayBRS) December 5, 2023