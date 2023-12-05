Tuesday, Dec 5, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Newly Elected Brs Mla Dr Kalvakuntla Sanjay Meets Kcr

Newly Elected BRS MLA Dr. Kalvakuntla Sanjay meets KCR

He sought KCR’s blessings and also thanked him for giving him the opportunity to contest election from Korutla.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 05:53 PM, Tue - 5 December 23
Newly Elected BRS MLA Dr. Kalvakuntla Sanjay meets KCR

Hyderabad: Newly elected BRS MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay, who is a spine surgeon by profession, from Korutla Assembly constituency met BRS Chief KCR at his farmhouse in Erravelli today after winning the election.

He sought KCR’s blessings and also thanked him for giving him the opportunity to contest election from Korutla. He was accompanied by his father Vidyasagar Rao.

Kalvakuntla Sanjay won the Korutla seat by defeating his rival Dharmapuri Arvind with over 10,000 votes in Telangana’s recently concluded Assembly elections.

Related News

Latest News