Choreographer Jani Master joins Jana Sena

The dance master joined the party in the presence of Pawan Kalyan at the Jana Sena party central office in Mangalagiri

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 January 2024, 08:37 PM

Hyderabad: Following in the footsteps of comedian and character artist Prudhvi Raj, popular Tollywood choreographer Jani Master joined Jana Sena party.

The dance master joined the party in the presence of Pawan Kalyan at the Jana Sena party central office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, who invited him into the party by offering a Jana Sena scarf.

Earlier in the day, Prudhvi Raj, accompanied by his wife and daughter, also joined the Jana Sena party.

Dance choreographer Shri Sheikh Johnny Master @AlwaysJani joined the @JanaSenaParty in the presence of President Shri @PawanKalyan at Mangalagiri Central Office on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/urPI6Ie4J2 — Trend PSPK (@TrendPSPK) January 24, 2024

Popular film actor Shri Pridhvi Raj joined @JanaSenaParty in the presence of Shri @PawanKalyan at Mangalagiri Janasena Party Central Office on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/XVjJJXKqoS — Trend PSPK (@TrendPSPK) January 24, 2024