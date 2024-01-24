Choreographer Jani Master joins Jana Sena

Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 24 January 2024, 08:37 PM
Hyderabad:  Following in the footsteps of comedian and character artist Prudhvi Raj, popular Tollywood choreographer Jani Master joined Jana Sena party.

The dance master joined the party in the presence of Pawan Kalyan at the Jana Sena party central office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, who invited him into the party by offering a Jana Sena scarf.

Earlier in the day, Prudhvi Raj, accompanied by his wife and daughter, also joined the Jana Sena party.

 

