CIL Inter-company Football Tournament begins in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Coal India Limited (CIL) Inter-company Football Tournament got underway on a grand note at Prakasam Stadium in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: Coal India Limited (CIL) Inter-company Football Tournament got underway on a grand note at Prakasam Stadium in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

The tournament was organised by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). Nine teams from seven States, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana were taking part in the tournament.

The SCCL director (E&M) D Satyanarayana Rao declared the tournament open and addressed the gathering. He welcomed the players, officials and expressed pleasure for organising the tournament in Kothagudem.

The Singareni management was in the forefront of promoting sports. Participating in sports and games would help the workers to maintain good health. Sports should develop team spirit and move forward as ‘one family, one goal, one destination’.

The director stated that Singareni has a special place among the Coal India companies, especially among the companies that support power generation. The coal companies were nearing the production target of 100 billion tonnes and for that CIL and SCCL should work together, he said.

He opined that plans should be prepared to achieve production of 1500 billion tonnes of coal by 2027 for the country’s development. In order to achieve the production target the coal companies have to adopt modern and new technologies and take steps towards development.

On the first day in a match between ECL and MCL, ECL won against MCL by 3-1 goals, CCL won against NCL by 5-3 goals and SECL won against BCCL with 3-0 goals.

GM (personnel welfare) K Basavaiah, Coal Mines Officers Association Of India (CMOAI) president Jakkam Ramesh, Kothagudem DSP G Venkateswara Babu, TBGKS vice president M Somi

Reddy, trade union leader D Seshaiah and others were present.