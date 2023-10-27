‘Citizens can now vote without voter IDs, with ECI approved documents’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Citizens can now cast their vote in the upcoming elections even if they do not have voter identification cards, provided they show Election Commission of India approved documents, informed District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose in a statement.

While the right to vote can be exercised only if the citizen’s name is on voters list or ASD list, only voter slips will not be valid and an alternative photo identification card must be shown at polling stations, he said.

Along with the Aadhaar card, MNREGA job card, driver’s license, PAN card, smart card issued by RGI, Indian Passport, and passbook with photo issued by post office or bank; health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour will also be accepted to establish voter’s identity.

In addition to these, pension sanction documents with photograph, employment identity card with photograph, disability identity card, and certificate of authority issued by MLA, MP, and MLC will also be valid.

