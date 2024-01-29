Civil Supplies intensify rice collection from millers

In the last 50 days, the corporation has managed to collect 14.50 lakh metric tonnes of CMR at an average of 30,000 tonnes a day.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 January 2024, 07:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Civil Supplies Corporation is intensifying the exercise of collecting Custom Milled Rice (CMR) from rice millers. On Saturday, 56,483 metric tonnes of CMR was collected from millers on a single day.

In the last 50 days, the corporation has managed to collect 14.50 lakh metric tonnes of CMR at an average of 30,000 tonnes a day. This is against the average collection 5000 to 6000 metric tonnes a day till two months back.

For distribution of rice through fair price shops, the Civil Supplies department procures paddy from farmers at minimum support price through procurement centres and the same is handed over to the millers. For every quintal of paddy milled, the millers have to supply 68 kgs of boiled rice and 67 kgs of raw rice to the government. The balance has to be handed over to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) by the millers.

But during the past three years, the millers have not handed over the rice to the FCI within the deadline set by the Central government. Due to this, the entire burden has to be borne by the State government, resulting in additional financial burden on the corporation as debts.

Now, with only two days are left for the deadline set by the Central government, top priority is being accorded to collect as much rice from the millers.

In the past, the millers would default on purpose and handover the rice to the corporation post deadline. However, this time, they have been specifically informed that collection of rice would not be taken up at a later stage. Instead of rice, amount would be collected from rice millers in case they fail to deliver, officials said.

Among all the districts, Wanaparthy has to deliver 82,000 metric tonnes, Nagar Kurnool 42,000 metric tonnes, Medak 40,000 metric tonnes, Kamareddy 37,000 metric tonnes, Nirmal 35,000 metric tonnes, Jagityal 33,000 metric tonnes, Peddapally 32,000 metric tonnes and Suryapet 32,000 metric tonnes.

Civil Supplies Commissioner DS Chauhan said implementation of strategic plans was delivering good results. Officials should continue the same spirit in collection of CMR, he said in a release.