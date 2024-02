CK Nayudu Trophy: Pratyush slams century in drawn match against Uttar Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 10:19 PM

Hyderabad: M Pratyush slammed an unbeaten 103 but Hyderabad had to settle for a lone point after conceding first innings lead in the drawn match against Uttar Pradesh, on the fourth day of the BCCI Men’s Under-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy fifth round match at Victoria Park Stadium, Meerut, on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh posted 372 runs in their first innings while Hyderabad were skittled out for 162 runs in reply, conceding a huge 210-run lead. Asked to follow-on, Hyderabad put on a better show posting 218/1 in 71 overs. Apart from Pratyush, P Aman Rao remained unbeaten on 69.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 372 drew with Hyderabad 162 & 218/1 in 71 overs (M Pratyush 103no, P Aman Rao 69no).

Women’s U-23 One-day trophy: Vidharbha 220/9 in 50 overs ( B Arohi 53, Rupali Sahare 63; Yashasri 3/23) bt Hyderabad 117 in 35.5 overs.