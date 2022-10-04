Hyderabad: Two persons drown at Nanajipur water fall

Published Date - 09:43 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Hyderabad: Two persons drowned at Nanajipur waterfalls in Shamshabad on Monday night.

The victims Kammari Mahendhar Chary (30) a carpenter and Md Nadeem (19) a bike mechanic, both residents of Shamshabad had gone to Nanajipur waterfalls located near Shamshabad on Monday evening. Both of them entered into the water and got drowned.

“The duo might have slipped into a quarry filled with rain water and got drowned,” said Shamshabad police. The locals first found a pair of clothes lying on the rocks near the water fall and later noticed the bodies in a quarry.

With the help of expert swimmers the police retrieved the bodies and shifted to mortuary. A case is booked.