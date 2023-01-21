Hyderabad: She Shuttle bus service launched in Jeedimetla area

The bus service will be plying between Balanagar and Bowenpally via Dulapally and facilitate women travelling in the Jeedimetla and Balanagar industrial zone.

Hyderabad: A She Shuttle bus service in Jeedimetla area was introduced by the Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Vestro Solvents, here on Saturday.

The bus service will be plying between Balanagar and Bowenpally via Dulapally and facilitate women travelling in the Jeedimetla and Balanagar industrial zone. DCP Balanagar, G Sandeep said the latest technology-driven security system, all-women passengers and a free ride is what makes the She Shuttle a dream transport for many women working in industrial zones.

Women passengers can also monitor the real-time movement of the shuttles. Sandeep said, “with the introduction of the She Shuttle in Jeedimetla area, a safe environment is ensured for working women who commute on these routes.”

Krishna Yedula, SCSC Secretary General, said, “we want to ensure a safe and secure eco system for every working employee.”