CM KCR advises party candidates to be cautious while filing nominations to avoid legal hassles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:29 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked party candidates to take utmost care while filling their nominations.

He urged them to be respectful towards party leaders and activists who were working for the party’s victory in the ensuing elections. He warned that any callousness on part of the candidates could lead to their defeat in the elections.

Ahead of releasing the party manifesto and issuing B-forms to party candidates at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, Chandrashekhar Rao gave a clear message to all the party candidates regarding the importance of adherence to election rules. He emphasised the necessity for all candidates to acquaint themselves with the ever-changing electoral regulations.

“The electoral rules are changing for every election. Just because you contested earlier, do not take any thing for granted. You must get your doubts clarified from our legal team, before filling the nominations and submitting them,” he said.

One key aspect of the BRS chief’s message was the proactive distribution of B-forms to potential candidates. He further stressed the need for meticulous attention to detail during the form-filling process. “We are issuing B-form well in advance. They will be distributed today and tomorrow (Monday). Do not fill them incorrectly or in a haste. Else you might have to face legal issues,” he cautioned.

He cited issues pertaining to Minister V Srinivas Goud, Gadwal MLA Banda Krishna Mohan Reddy, and others who faced allegations of false affidavits, on technical grounds. “Don’t be so careless. Do not wait till the last day to submit your nominations,” he said. He advised the candidates to reach out to the legal team led by the party general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar and his team of legal experts, for guidance and clarification.

Chandrashekhar Rao also urged all party leaders to treat leaders and activists with respect, recognising their invaluable contributions to the party’s success during the elections. He underscored the importance of resolving internal issues with sensitivity, citing the example of Jupally Krishna Rao, who, due to a failure to collaborate with local leaders, suffered electoral defeat.

“I request all the candidates to set aside their ego or differences with other leaders within the party. You must reach out to every leader to iron out the differences and work together for the party’s victory in the elections,” he added. Addressing the concerns of candidates who couldn’t secure an MLA nomination, the Chief Minister reassured them that they will be accommodated appropriately elsewhere.