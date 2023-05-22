CM KCR allocates two acre land for Jain Bhavan at Uppal Bhagayat

CM KCR reiterated the State government's committment for the welfare and development of religious minorities

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday reiterated the State government’s committment for the welfare and development of religious minorities.

He said the ultimate goal of the State government was to foster peace and harmony among people of different religions and cultures in Telangana, which is known for its Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb.

He was speaking to a delegation of Jain religious leaders who called on him at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat to thank him for recognising their minority rights and giving them representation in the Minority Commission.

Following requests from the Jain community members, the Chief Minister allocated two acres of land in the Uppal Bhagayat layout for the construction of a Jain Bhavan.

He also allotted government-leased land to Mahavir Hospital, which has been providing medical services to the public for decades in Masab Tank of Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering, Chandrashekhar Rao criticised the failures of the successive governments in the country over the last 75 years to effectively utilise natural resources such as water, land, climate, and sunlight in India.

He also highlighted the lack of vision among the rulers at the Centre in an agrarian country like India, detrimental to farmers.

He stated that the development of Telangana has become a role model for the entire country, and with the cooperation of all citizens, this progressive model will be replicated nationwide.

On the occasion, the Jain community representatives led by Sri Jain Seva Sangh thanked the Chief Minister for his decisions. They said the rule of Chandrashekhar Rao, who was leading Telangana on the path of development by maintaining law and order in the most efficient manner, was reminiscent of “Sri Ram Rajya”.

The Jain community members said Telangana has become a role model for others in the country with development of industry, trade and commerce, which they personally experienced as part of the business community.

“Such development could not be achieved in the past and would not have been possible without the vision and efficient governance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Telangana’s transformation into a model State, is due to its ability to maintain law and order, provide quality electricity for industrial sector, and strengthen basic infrastructure,” they said.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with Sri Jain Seva Sangh chairman Ashok Barmecha, president Yogesh Jain, and other members of the Jain community were present.